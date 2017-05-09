Rory McIlroy signs equipment deal with Taylor Made

McIlroy signed a multi-year deal with Nike in January 2013

Players Championship Venue: TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Dates: 11-14 May Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website on Saturday and Sunday

World number two Rory McIlroy has chosen to play with Taylor Made clubs following Nike's decision to stop making golf equipment.

McIlroy will use Taylor Made for all his equipment, including balls, as he attempts to displace Dustin Johnson as the world's leading player.

He had spent several months experimenting with different makes.

The 28-year-old is due to play in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which starts on Thursday.

"I came to the conclusion that this was the best way forward for me to try and improve, try to win more, try to get back to world number one, try to win more majors," McIlroy said.

World number one Johnson, Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Olympic champion Justin Rose also use Taylor Made equipment.