Golf Sixes: Richie Ramsey says sport has been 'asleep at the wheel'

Richie Ramsay is ranked 316th in the world

Golf's governing bodies have been "sleeping at the wheel", according to Scotland's Richie Ramsay.

Ramsay will feature in this weekend's inaugural Golf Sixes at the Centurion Club in St Albans, where teams of two play over a six-hole greensomes format.

"A lot of different bodies have not been doing anything. They say 'this is a problem and that is a problem', but you have to take action," said Ramsay.

"This is different and it's been a long time in coming."

Sixteen teams, each representing their country, are split into groups of four, with the top two in each group advancing to Sunday's quarter-finals, with the semis and final following on the same day.

The greensomes format sees both players tee off, with one ball then being chosen and alternate shots taken.

Each of the six holes has a theme, including a long-drive contest, nearest to the pin and a 40-second shot clock.

The European Tour has offered a prize fund of 1m euros (£850,000) for the event, which is similar to the World Super Six tournament that took place in Perth in February.

"I'm not going to turn round and say Golf Sixes is the answer to solving golf's problems, but it's a step in the right direction," said Ramsay, who will play alongside Marc Warren.

"Hopefully we can take the good things from this and make it work."