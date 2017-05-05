Dustin Johnson: World number one 'felt good' on comeback
-
|Wells Fargo Championship, first round
|-6 Molinari (Ita); -5 Noren (Swe), Holmes, Murray, Campbell (all US); -4 Martin, Duke (both US), Power (Ire).
|Selected others:-2 D Johnson (US), Owen, Casey (both Eng); -1 Laird (Sco), McDowell (NI), Mickelson (US).
|Full leaderboard (external site)
World number one Dustin Johnson "felt good physically" after making his return to competitive action at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The American, 32, carded a first round two-under-par 70, leaving him four shots behind leader Francesco Molinari.
The US Open champion withdrew on the first tee of the Masters first round, a day after falling on stairs in his rental home and hurting his lower back.
"I hit the ball great, no issues," Johnson told reporters .
"I just need to get some more rounds in, get some more reps, but I feel like the golf swing is in good shape.
"If I hit it like I did on Thursday over the next few days, I will be right there on Sunday."
Johnson, who was the only top-10 player in the field in North Carolina, is looking to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007-08 to secure four consecutive victories on the PGA Tour.
He has already triumphed at the Genesis Open,WGC Mexico Championship and WGC Match Play this year.
He added: "Since I had not played in so long I am happy with the way I played. I did not score that great, did not hole many putts. I felt like I hit good putts, just nothing was going in. All in all I am very pleased with the day."
England's Greg Owen and Paul Casey are the highest-placed Brits on two under par, four shots off the lead.
Johnson will aim to defend his US Open title at this year's tournament in Wisconsin, starting on 15 June.