Ladies' Scottish Open: Lydia Ko to compete at Dundonald

Lydia Ko will compete at the Ladies' Scottish Open

World number one Lydia Ko will face a top-class field when Dundonald Links hosts the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies' Scottish Open.

The South Korean will face competition in Ayrshire from reigning champion Isabelle Boineau, 2016 European Tour number one Beth Allen and major winners Michelle Wie and Catriona Matthew.

The US $1.5m prize money (about £1.16m) is the highest for any Ladies' European Tour event outside the majors.

It takes place on 27-30 July.

The tournament presents the players with an opportunity to tackle a links course in the week preceding the Ricoh Women's British Open at Kingsbarns.

For the first time, the Ladies' Scottish Open is being held on the same course as the men's equivalent.

"To me, Scotland is the home of golf and I'm excited to return to Dundonald Links to compete against some of the world's best players," said Ko.

"It is great to have the chance to play two very important links golf tournaments back to back, as I know it has worked well on the men's schedule and I'm looking forward to seeing how we navigate the course compared to the men."

Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, said he was "delighted" with the calibre of players in the 156-strong field, adding that it was "a mix of the world's best talent from both the LET and the LPGA".