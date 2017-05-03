Dustin Johnson has 'low expectations' on return from back injury at Wells Fargo

Dustin Johnson was forced to withdraw on the first tee of the opening round of the Masters with a back injury

World number one Dustin Johnson says he does not have "many expectations" of success on his competitive return following a back injury that ruled him out of the Masters last month.

The American, 32, will compete in the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina this week.

The US Open champion withdrew on the first tee of the Masters first round, a day after falling on stairs in his rental home and hurting his lower back.

"I'm good to go," said Johnson.

"I haven't practised much the last few weeks. Obviously I had to rest and it was sore for a while - a lot longer than I thought it would be," he told the Golf Channel.

"I don't really have many expectations but I'm feeling good. I feel like I am swinging really well so we'll just have to see what happens."

Johnson was a popular pick to claim the first major of the year, eventually won by Sergio Garcia, having won his previous three tournaments - February's Genesis Open, and both the WGC Mexico Championship and WGC Dell Match Play in March.

He will look to defend his US Open title at this year's tournament in Wisconsin, starting on 15 June.

"It was tough to watch [the Masters] but I couldn't do anything else - I was still laying on the couch," he added.

"I wanted to be there playing. I was playing the best golf of my career leading into the Masters so I didn't want to watch it on TV, but things happen and I'm back out here playing now."

This year's Well Fargo Championship will be held at Eagle Point Golf Club, with regular venue Quail Hollow preparing to host the US PGA Championship in August, the final major of the year.