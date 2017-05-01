Classic of New Orleans: Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith seal play-off

Cameron Smith (left) and Jonas Blixt won what was the first official team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years

Classic of New Orleans final-round leaderboard -27 J Blixt (Swe) & C Smith (Aus), K Kisner (US) & S Brown (US); -23 K Kraft (US) & K Tway (US); -22 J Spieth (US) & R Palmer (US) Selected others: -14 K Reifers (US) & A Johnston (Eng); -13 G Ogilvy (Aus) & I Poulter (Eng)

Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith beat Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown in a sudden-death play-off at the Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

Kisner chipped in from 95 feet for an eagle on Sunday's final hole to take the event to a play-off, which was held on Monday following bad weather.

The two teams could not be separated before Sweden's Blixt and Australian Smith birdied the fourth play-off hole.

This year's event saw a revamped team format playing foursomes and fourballs.

Blixt and Smith, the world number 252 and 112 respectively, had led by four shots going into the final round before American duo Kisner and Brown forced the play-off with a round of 12 under par.

How the format works Foursomes: Teams of two compete with one ball per team, taking alternate shots until the hole is completed. Fourballs: Each player has their own ball, and the team's lowest score on each hole counts.