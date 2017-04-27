BBC Sport - Lexi Thompson breaks down on return after ANA Inspiration debacle

Distraught Thompson breaks down on golf return

Lexi Thompson breaks down during a media appearance ahead of her first tournament since missing out on the ANA Inspiration title following a controversial rules breach.

