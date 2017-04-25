Padraig Harrington and Sergio Garcia 'in a great place' after resolving differences

Harrington described Garcia as a sore loser following the Spaniard's recent Masters win

Padraig Harrington says his relationship with Sergio Garcia is "the best it has ever been" after they spoke and resolved their differences.

There has been an evident frostiness between the duo since Harrington's 2007 Open and 2008 US PGA wins over Garcia.

After Garcia's recent Masters triumph, Harrington described the Spaniard as a "sore loser" but the Irishman says their differences are now behind them.

"Sergio and I are on a much better footing," said Harrington on Tuesday.

"We've had a chat, because obviously clearly there was a bit of an elephant in the room about what I said.

"We have decided that we will look, going forward, at our similarities and the good in each of us rather than any other way. So we are in a great place. So if anything, it's worked out for the better."

'Sergio made it very easy'

Speaking at an R&A media briefing in Dublin to promote this year's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where Harrington won the title in 2008, the smiling Irishman refused to confirm that the duo had held their discussions at Rory McIlroy's wedding in County Mayo.

With McIlroy's handlers ensuring almost total privacy for the happy couple at Ashford Castle, there were few details about Saturday's events and when Harrington was asked whether he had met with the Spaniard in Mayo, the laughing Irishman replied: "It was somewhere.

"As you would expect with these things, literally the first person I met was Sergio.

"It was something that needed to be done straight away and the opportunity came up straight away.

"I've got to say, Sergio made it very easy. He was exceptionally good about it. He already was well informed, which was nice. That he looked into the deal of it and he understood what I was actually saying."

Three-time major winner Harrington is being tipped as a future Ryder Cup captain and Garcia could well be part of his team if the Irishman was to lead Europe against the USA.