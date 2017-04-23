Shenzhen International: Tommy Fleetwood beaten by Bernd Wiesberger

  • From the section Golf
Bernd Wiesberger
Wiesberger has not missed a cut since the US PGA Championship, claiming seven top-five finishes in that time.
Shenzhen International final leaderboard
-16 B Wiesberger (Aut), T Fleetwood (Eng) (Wiesberger wins in play-off); -15 R Fisher (Eng), G Bourdy (Fra); -14 F Zanotti (Par), D Lipsky (US), D Frittelli (SA);
Selected others: -11 J Smith (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -10 R Ramsey (Sco), S Jamieson (Sco), M Armitage (Eng); -8 S Gallacher (Sco)

England's Tommy Fleetwood was denied a second 2017 European Tour title after losing a play-off to Bernd Wiesberger at the Shenzhen International.

Fleetwood, who won at January's Abu Dhabi Championship, shot a superb nine-under 63 to make up eight shots on Austrian Wiesberger in China.

But the 26-year-old drove into trouble on the extra hole and Wiesberger holed out from five feet for the win.

England's Ross Fisher finished joint third after a bogey on the 18th.

Fisher had seemed set to join Fleetwood and Wiesberger in the shoot-out but his error on the last left him tied with France's Gregor Bourdy on 15 under.

English duo Jordan Smith and Matthew Southgate were the next highest-placed Britons, finishing another four shots back in joint 14th.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired