Ian Poulter loses PGA Tour card after missing cut at Valero Texas Open

Poulter has two victories on the PGA Tour and another 12 on the European Tour

England's Ian Poulter says he will "come back stronger than ever" after losing his PGA Tour card by missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

The Ryder Cup veteran, 41, finished two over par, two shots adrift of the projected cut and down in tied 93rd.

He needed to win at least £23,905 ($30,639) - equivalent to a top-30 finish - to retain his tour place.

But the 2008 Open runner-up said: "It doesn't mean you're never going to see me again."

He later added on Twitter: "You don't get to number five in the world and help lift a few Ryder Cups and disappear.

"You come back stronger and more determined than ever."

Poulter, who shot 75 and 71, said he would still play on the PGA Tour through sponsors' invites and add more European Tour events to his schedule.

The world number 190 added he thought his struggles had been "slightly over-dramatised".

"It means I've got some work to do and I need to go away and do some work," he said.

A resolute Poulter, who has helped Europe win five Ryder Cups, tweeted his thoughts following his round

After missing the second half of last season with a foot injury, Poulter started this season needing to earn either 218 Tour points or £271,514 ($348,000) in 10 events to retain his full playing privileges.

He has accrued 155 points and prize money of £247,335 ($317,010).

Scotland's Martin Laird, who won the Valero Texas Open in 2013, remains in contention at the halfway stage in San Antonio.

The 34-year-old shot a second-round 67 to leave him five under par.