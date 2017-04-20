Mediterranean Ladies Open: Anna Nordqvist takes early one shot lead

Anna Nordqvist won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March 2017

Mediterranean Ladies Open first round leaderboard -5 Anna Nordqvist (Swe); -4 Florentyna Parker (Eng), Sophie Walker (Eng), Gemma Dryburgh (Sco); -3 Pamela Pretswell (Sco), Felicity Johnson (Eng) Selected others: -2 Kelsey MacDonald (Sco), Stacey Peters (Aus), Inci Mehmet (Eng) -1 Melissa Reid (Eng), Sally Watson (Sco)

Anna Nordqvist took the first-round lead as she shot a five-under-par 66 in the Mediterranean Ladies Open.

England's Florentyna Parker and Sophie Walker, along with Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, are a stroke off the lead.

Nordqvist, ranked 10th in the world, carded six birdies and one bogey on a windy day at Club de Golf Terramar.

"I know I grew up in Sweden, but I've been in the heat for so long now that I don't do very well with the cold weather," the Swede said.