Six-year-old Jack Dunn scores hole-in-one at Bruntsfield Links course

Jack Dunn
Jack Dunn is the son of one of Bruntsfield's members

A six-year-old has become the youngest player to score a hole-in-one at Bruntsfield Links.

Primary two pupil Jack Dunn holed the 134-yard par-three seventh at the Edinburgh course.

"It was fantastic to get my first hole-in-one," he said. "Hopefully, I will have many more."

And club chief executive Dougie Cleeton added: "It is a wonderful achievement and quite a talking point among our members."

The youngster's father - a Bruntsfield club member - and younger brother also enjoy playing golf.

Bruntsfield, which dates back to 1761, has been an Open Championship qualifying course and is undergoing a £1m redevelopment later this year.

