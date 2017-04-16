Lotte Championship: Cristie Kerr overhauls Su-Yeon Jang to win in Hawaii

Kerr enjoyed her first US LPGA Tour win since 2015

Lotte Championship fourth-round leaderboard -20 Kerr (US) -17 Ko (NZ), In Gee (Kor), Su-Yeon (Kor); -16 Sharp (Can); -15 So Yeon (Kor); -14 Jutanugarn (Tha), Lewis (Can) Selected others: -10 Morgan (Wal); -6 Law (Eng); -4 Meadow (NI); Level Shadoff (Eng)

American Cristie Kerr overhauled South Korea's Su-Yeon Jang with a six under par final round of 66 to win the Lotte Championship by three strokes.

Kerr, 39, followed up her stunning third-round 62 with another bogey-free round to finish on 20 under par.

Jang held a three-shot lead at the end of the third round in Hawaii and led for much of Saturday but slipped back with a double bogey at the eighth.

She finished tied for second on 17 under with Lydia Ko and In Gee Chun.

New Zealand's Ko, the world number one, came home with eight birdies in the final 12 holes for a round of 64.

Kerr described her final two days as "an unbelievable run".

She added: "It's been an epic day. It didn't start out so hot, but I knew if I just hung in there and made a couple birdies I would get it going, and the back nine was magic for me this week."

Becky Morgan of Wales finished tied for 16th on 10 under par after closing with a 70, while England's Bronte Law shot a 72 for six under par and a share of 39th place.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow was two shots further back on two under following a 70.