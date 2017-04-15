Jason Dufner leads by one after third round at RBC Heritage as Donald drops back

2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner is seeking his fifth PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage

RBC Heritage third-round leaderboard -13 J Dufner (US); -12 G DeLaet (Can); -11 K Kisner, W Simpson (both US); -10 I Poulter (Eng); -9 L Donald (Eng), W Bryan, W McGirt (both US) Selected others:-8 T Hatton (Eng); -5 R Knox (Sco); -4 A Johnston (Eng), G McDowell (NI); -3 M Laird (Sco), S Lowry (Ire)

American Jason Dufner will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina after carding a six-under 65 on Saturday.

Despite three bogeys on the front nine, Dufner's two eagles and five birdies move him to 13 under at Hilton Head.

Canada's Graham DeLaet is second after a 69, one ahead of Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson, but overnight co-leader Luke Donald dropped back after a 72.

Ian Poulter is fifth, having seen his third round disrupted by an alligator.

The Englishman hit his tee shot into the water on the 10th hole and took a drop on the bank, but was forced to wait after spotting the alligator in the shallows nearby, before playing partner Simpson's caddie chased it away.

Poulter proceeded to double bogey the hole and bogey the next, but a birdie on the 14th helped him card a two-under 69 and move to 10 under, a shot ahead of compatriot Donald.

England's Tyrrell Hatton remains in contention after a three-under 68 saw him move to eight under, five shots adrift of 2013 PGA championship winner Dufner.

However, Scotland's Russell Know fell behind as a one-over 72 saw him fall to a tie for 20th place, one shot in front of England's Andrew Johnston and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell.