Lotte Championship: Su-Yeon Jang leads by three shots in Hawaii

Lotte Championship third-round leaderboard -17 Su-Yeon (Kor); -14 Kerr (US), Sharp (Can); -12 In Gee (Kor); -11 Jutanugarn (Tha); -10 So Yeon (Kor); -9 Ko (NZ), Ciganda (Spa), Clanton (US) Selected others: -8 Morgan (Wal); -6 Law (Eng); -2 Meadow (NI)

South Korea's Su-Yeon Jang will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the weather-hit Lotte Championship.

Su-Yeon, who finished her second round on Friday after bad weather affected Thursday's play, then shot a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to reach 17 under.

American Cristie Kerr's 62 equalled the tournament and course record to move into a tie for second with Canada's Alena Sharp on 14 under in Hawaii.

Wales' Becky Morgan shot a 72 to drop to 10th, nine shots off the lead.

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand matched Su-Yeon's 65 and is tied in seventh on nine under.

England's Bronte Law is on six under, while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is further back on two under.

Friday's third round was affected by the weather with a delay of just over an hour, with more rain forecast for Saturday.

Su-Yeon, who was invited to the tournament by the sponsors, said: "Because I had to finish up the second round this morning and play another 18 I was a little bit tired.

"But I know I'm so far away from home and I travelled so long to play this tournament, so I try to tell myself just to suck it up and have a good time and play a good round."