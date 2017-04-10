BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Why Sergio Garcia's win was so special

Why Sergio’s Masters win was so special

  • From the section Golf

BBC Sport looks back on Sergio Garcia's career as he finally wins a major after finishing second four times and in the top 10 on 22 occasions over the past 18 years.

WATCH MORE: The moment Sergio Garcia won the Masters

Available to UK users only.

Why Sergio's Masters win was so special

