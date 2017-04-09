BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia pips Justin Rose to win at Augusta
The moment Sergio Garcia won the Masters
Golf
Spain's Sergio Garcia ends his long wait for a first major title with a thrilling play-off win over England's Justin Rose at the Masters.
