BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia receives Masters green jacket
Garcia receives Masters green jacket
- From the section Golf
Spain's Sergio Garcia is presented with the Green Jacket by 2016 champion Danny Willett after winning the 2017 Masters at Augusta.
WATCH MORE: The moment Sergio Garcia won the Masters
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired