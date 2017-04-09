BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar bags stunning hole-in-one on 16th
- From the section Golf
Matt Kuchar shoots the first hole-in-one of the 2017 Masters on the 16th hole during the final round at Augusta.
WATCH LIVE: Masters final round - watch Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 15 & 16 and the practice range
Available to UK users only.
