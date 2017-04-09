BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Matt Kuchar bags stunning hole-in-one on 16th

Kuchar bags stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf

Matt Kuchar shoots the first hole-in-one of the 2017 Masters on the 16th hole during the final round at Augusta.

WATCH LIVE: Masters final round - watch Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 15 & 16 and the practice range

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Kuchar bags stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

'This is chaos!' 3 v 1 at Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Amazing scenes as Rahm & McGirt draw roars on 13

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Steelers win dramatic final in overtime

Video

Watch Henley's incredible chip-in eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock

Video

Steve Bunce: Smaller gloves for Adams will add ‘power’

Video

Koeman pleased despite 'crazy' start

Video

Result helped by referee - Moyes

Video

Shakespeare disappointed after 'basketball game'

Video

Oosthuizen's 'fantastic' bunker shot

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired