BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Jon Rahm and William McGirt hole superb back-to-back shots
Amazing scenes as Rahm & McGirt draw roars on 13
- From the section Golf
Jon Rahm and William McGirt hole superb back-to-back shots on the 13th on the final day's play at Augusta National.
WATCH LIVE: Masters final round - watch Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 15 & 16 and the practice range
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired