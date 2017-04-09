BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Oosthuizen's 'fantastic' bunker shot
Oosthuizen's 'fantastic' bunker shot
- From the section Golf
2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen almost holes a brilliant bunker shot after using the slope the seventh green to feed back to the hole on the final day of the 2017 Masters.
