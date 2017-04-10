BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Rickie Fowler & Matt Kuchar feature in shots of the tournament

The best shots from the 2017 Masters

  • From the section Golf

Take a look back at some of the best shots of the 2017 Masters, featuring Matt Kuchar's incredible hole-in-one on the 16th.

WATCH MORE: The moment Garcia won the Masters

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

The best shots from the 2017 Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

The moment Sergio Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

MOTD3: Does Lukaku need to work harder?

Video

'This is chaos!' 3 v 1 at Davis Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock

Video

Kuchar bags stunning hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

Result helped by referee - Moyes

Video

Highlights: Steelers win dramatic final in overtime

Video

Rose & Garcia slip up on 18 forcing play-off

  • From the section Golf
Video

Ideal preparation for Europa League - Mourinho

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Garcia receives Masters Green Jacket

  • From the section Golf
Video

Steve Bunce: Smaller gloves for Adams will add ‘power’

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired