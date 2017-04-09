BBC Sport - Masters 2017: How did he do that? Watch Russell Henley's incredible eagle
Watch Henley's incredible chip-in eagle
- From the section Golf
Russell Henley gets off to a flyer on the final day of the Masters with an incredible eagle on the par-four fifth.
WATCH LIVE: Masters final round - watch Amen Corner, featured groups, holes 15 & 16 and the practice range
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired