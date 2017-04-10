Masters 2017: Justin Rose positive on Augusta hopes after Sergio Garcia play-off

Media playback is not supported on this device Masters 2017: Justin Rose 'really happy' for friend Sergio Garcia

Masters runner-up Justin Rose believes he will have "many more chances" to win at Augusta National in the wake of his play-off defeat by Sergio Garcia.

Rose, 36, held a two-shot lead with five holes to go but lost when Garcia birdied the first extra hole on Sunday.

He had a one-shot lead on the 17th but made bogey and both parred the last.

"I feel it is a tournament I can still do well in, said Rose. "It's a course you can get to know and be competitive here for a long, long time."

Rose, who has finished tied second, 10th and second in his last three Masters, was referring to 57-year-old American Fred Couples, winner of the Green Jacket in 1992, who has had six top-20 finishes in his last seven appearances.

"I see myself having many more chances to come," the world number 14 told BBC Sport.

'An unhappy month to come'

Rose claimed his only major win at the US Open in 2013 but was in the clubhouse at Merion as contender Phil Mickelson finished his round.

At Augusta, where he has now finished in the top 10 on five occasions, he was alongside Garcia in the final pairing as the pair wrestled to land the first major of the season.

Rose fought back after Garcia had taken a three-shot lead early on and appeared to have control with five to play, only for the Spaniard to follow birdie on 14 with what was his first eagle at Augusta in 452 holes, ending a wait dating back to 2011.

Both men missed putts for birdie when at nine under par on 18 before Garcia landed his first major in the play-off.

"I felt in control all day," added Rose. "Sometimes the rub of the green is for you and sometimes it isn't. I hit a really good putt on 18 in regulation and thought it was going in.

"I am really happy for Sergio. I would love to be wearing the Green Jacket but if it wasn't me I am glad it is him.

"We have been friends for a long time and playing golf against each other since we were 14 years old. We will get up and he will be happy for a month and then golf will take over, I will be unhappy for a month and golf will take over for me."