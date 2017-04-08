BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth & Ernie Els feature in shots of the day
Watch the best shots from day three at the Masters
- From the section Golf
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2017 Masters, featuring a monster 40-foot putt from Sergio Garcia on the fifth hole.
Available to UK users only.
