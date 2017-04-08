BBC Sport - Masters 2017: 'Golfing Gods' smile on Jordan Spieth
'Golfing Gods' smile on Spieth
- From the section Golf
2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth sinks five birdies in a four-under-par third-round 68, leaving him two off the lead going into the final day at Augusta National.
WATCH MORE: McIlroy needs 'round of life' for title
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired