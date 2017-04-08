BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia sinks a monster putt for birdie

Garcia sinks monster putt for birdie

Sergio Garcia makes a monster 40-foot putt on the fifth hole to take him to five under par, one shot off the lead during his third round at the Augusta National.

