BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia sinks a monster putt for birdie
Garcia sinks monster putt for birdie
- From the section Golf
Sergio Garcia makes a monster 40-foot putt on the fifth hole to take him to five under par, one shot off the lead during his third round at the Augusta National.
WATCH MORE: 'Is it something remarkable?' Couples goes so close
Available to UK users only.
