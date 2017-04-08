BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Justin Rose lights up back nine to share lead
Rose lights up back nine to share lead
- From the section Golf
England's Justin Rose makes five birdies on the back nine to shoot the day's joint lowest round of five-under-par 67 and leave him sharing the lead with Sergio Garcia on six under going into the final round of the 2017 Masters.
