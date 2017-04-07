BBC Sport - Masters 2017: Rory McIlroy chips in for 'surprising' birdie on day two
McIlroy chips in for 'surprising' birdie
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy chips in for a birdie on the sixth as the world number two signed for a one-over 73 to leave him one over at the end of day two at Augusta as he chases a career Grand Slam.
