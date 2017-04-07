BBC Sport - Masters 2017: 'You little beauty' - Rickie Fowler sinks bunker shot
'You little beauty' - Fowler sinks bunker shot
Golf
Rickie Fowler sinks a beautiful bunker shot on the par-five second for an eagle. The American went on finish at four under par in a four-way share of the lead on the second day of the Masters at Augusta.
