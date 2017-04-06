Masters 2017: Dustin Johnson pulls out in Augusta due to back injury

World number one Dustin Johnson is out of the Masters at Augusta National after sustaining a back injury in a fall at his rental home on Wednesday.

The American, 32, fell on the stairs to hurt his lower back and news of his injury saw him replaced as pre-tournament favourite with bookmakers.

After going through a practice session on the range, he appeared set to take part but walked off the first tee.

More to follow.

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live correspondent Iain Carter

Johnson took until the very last second to make what must have been an agonising decision to pull out. He was standing on the first tee before making the toughest call of his career. It is a severe blow for the player who has dominated golf this season.

He arrived here off the back of three big victories and was a justifiable favourite. All that has been lost through his freak fall at his rental home and the damage done to his back.