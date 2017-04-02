Houston Open: Russell Henley wins to take last Masters place

Russell Henley
Victory at the Houston Open was Henley's third PGA Tour title
Houston Open final round leaderboard
-20 R Henley (US); -17 Sung Kang (Kor); -16 R Fowler (US), L List (US); -13 D Berger (US); -12 H Swafford (US)
Selected others: -7 A Sullivan (Eng), J Rose (Eng); -1 C Wood (Eng); level P Mickelson (US); +4 L Donald (Eng)

America's Russell Henley clinched the final place at this week's Masters in Augusta after a three-shot victory at the Houston Open.

Henley, 27, who hails from Macon in Georgia began the day four shots behind overnight leader Sung Kang of Korea.

But he shot a seven-under par final round, including 10 birdies for a third PGA Tour win.

England's Justin Rose and Andy Sullivan both finished on seven under in a tie for 15th.

The Masters begins on Thursday with Henley appearing at the event for the fourth time.

