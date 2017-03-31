Rickie Fowler: Masters hopeful takes first-round lead at Houston Open
|Houston Open first round
|-8 Fowler (US); -7 S Kang (Kor); -6 S Cink (US), J Vegas (Ven), K Stanley (US); -5 V Taylor (US), K Bradley (US), J Rose (Eng), H Swafford (US), T Merritt (US), R Henley (US), T Hoge (US)
|Selected others: -4 A Scott (Aus), A Sullivan (Eng); -3 J Spieth (US); -1 L Donald (Eng); E P Mickelson (US); +1 C Wood (Eng), A Johnston (Eng)
Rickie Fowler warmed up for next week's Masters by taking a one-shot lead after the first round of the Houston Open.
The American, 28, hit eight birdies in a flawless 64 to lead Sung Kang, with Stewart Cink, Jhonattan Vegas and Kyle Stanley another shot back.
England's Justin Rose shot a five-under 67, with 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth two more shots adrift.
England's Luke Donald carded a one-under 71, while compatriots Chris Wood and Andrew Johnston had 73s.
"They've done a great job here with conditions around the greens and making it as similar as possible to next week," said Fowler, who is aiming to win his first major at Augusta.