World Match Play: World number one Dustin Johnson faces Jon Rahm in final

Hideto Tanihara and Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson (right) had not been taken to the 17th hole until Sunday's semi-final with Hideto Tanihara

World number one Dustin Johnson will face Spain's Jon Rahm in the final of the World Golf Championship Match Play in Texas on Sunday.

The 32-year-old American, who is seeking a third straight tournament victory, finished one-up on Japan's Hideto Tanihara.

A victory for Johnson would see him become the first player to win all four World Golf Championships.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old prospect Rahm beat American Bill Haas 3&2.

Rahm, who was the world's top-ranked amateur while studying at Arizona State University, is currently 25th in the world after winning his first PGA Tour title in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January.

He will become the youngest winner of a WGC event if he beats Johnson at Austin Country Club.

Full results

Semi-final results
Dustin Johnson beat Hideto Tanihara 1 UP
Jon Rahm beat Bill Haas 3&2
Quarter-final results
Dustin Johnson beat Alex Noren 3&2
Bill Haas beat Phil Mickelson 2&1
Jon Rahm beat Soren Kjeldsen 7&5
Hideto Tanihara beat Ross Fisher 4&2
Last-16 results
Dustin Johnson beat Zach Johnson 5&4Soren Kjeldsen beat William McGirt 5&4
Phil Mickelson beat Marc Leishman 4&3Ross Fisher beat Bubba Watson 4&3
Hideto Tanihara beat Paul Casey 2&1Bill Haas beat Kevin Na 1 UP
Jon Rahm beat Charles Howell 6&4Alex Noren beat Brooks Koepka 3&1

