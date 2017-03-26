Puerto Rico Open: Andrew Johnston in contention with 66
-
- From the section Golf
|Puerto Rico Open: Round three leaderboard
|-15 C Stroud (US) -14 B Lunde (US), -13 R Campos (Pur), B DeChambeau (US), A Johnston (Eng), K Meen-Whee (Kor), J Randolph (US), T Wilkinson (NZ)
|Selected others:-3 G Owen (Eng), -2 G McDowell (NI), I Poulter (Eng)
England's Andrew Johnston moved two shots off the lead at the Puerto Rico Open after a six-under-par third round of 66.
The 28-year-old carded six birdies and did not drop a shot as he moved to 13 under at Coco Beach.
American Chris Stroud leads on 15 under in a field that sees the top 25 players separated by just five strokes.
Johnston, ranked 100 in the world, has one victory on the European Tour but is yet to win a PGA Tour title.