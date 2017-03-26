Kia Classic: Lee Mi-rim leads fellow South Korean Hur Mi-jung by one shot

Lee Mi-rim has two LPGA tour wins, both coming in 2014

Kia Classic: Round three leaderboard -13 Lee (Kor) -12 Hur (Kor) -10 Chun (Kor), Kerr, (US) -9 Lincicome (US), Ernst (US), Icher (Fra) Selected others: -8 Stoelting (US), -7 Jutanugarn (Tha) -6 Park (Kor), Nordqvist (Swe), -4 Matthew (Sco), -3 Shadoff (Eng)

Lee Mi-rim shot a five-under-par 67 to take a one-shot lead over fellow South Korean Hur Mi-jung in the third round of the Kia Classic.

Having carded 68s in her first two rounds, Lee went one better to move to 13 under in California.

Hur made a 67-foot putt on hole 18 to card a 66 and move to -12, two shots ahead of compatriot Chun In-gee and Cristie Kerr.

The American, who led at halfway, had a 71 that ended with a bogey on 18.

"I like my position,'' said Kerr, who won this tournament in 2015. "Honestly, I didn't hit it that great today. I scrambled a lot.

"That last pin was really difficult. It was kind of hard to judge the speed through the shadows, and I didn't do a very good job.

"I'm going to go work with my coach and try to hit it a little better tomorrow and give myself more opportunities to make birdies."

Kerr has two fellow Americans a shot behind her on the leaderboard in Brittany Lincicome and Austin Ernst, along with France's Karine Icher.

Hurr, whose only bogey was on the par-three 11th, said: "That was a huge, long putt. That helps a lot, the last putt. It put me in second place. I'm getting excited to be playing tomorrow.'

"I just want to stay positive and still be patient for those greens."

The Kia Classic is the final tournament before the ANA Inspiration tournament, the first major of the season.