World Match Play: England's Ross Fisher is knocked out in quarter-finals
England's Ross Fisher suffered defeat in the World Golf Championship Match Play quarter-finals in Texas.
The 36-year-old was beaten 4&2 by Japanese 38-year-old Hideto Tanihara, having earlier defeated Bubba Watson 4&3 in the last 16.
In the other quarter-finals, Spain's Jon Rahm beat Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark 7&5, while world number one Dustin Johnson beat Swede Alex Noren 3&2.
And Bill Haas beat fellow American Phil Mickelson 2&1 for a semi-final place.
Tanihara, who earlier knocked out England's Paul Casey, goes on to play American Johnson, who is seeking a third straight tournament victory and a clean sweep of WGC events.
In Sunday's other semi-final, exciting 22-year-old prospect Rahm takes on 34-year-old Haas for a chance to claim the £1.28m winner's share.
|Semi-final ties
|Hideto Tanihara v Dustin Johnson
|Jon Rahm v Bill Haas
|Quarter-final results
|Dustin Johnson beat Alex Noren 3&2
|Bill Haas beat Phil Mickelson 2&1
|Jon Rahm beat Soren Kjeldsen 7&5
|Hideto Tanihara beat Ross Fisher 4&2
|Last-16 results
|Dustin Johnson beat Zach Johnson 5&4
|Soren Kjeldsen beat William McGirt 5&4
|Phil Mickelson beat Marc Leishman 4&3
|Ross Fisher beat Bubba Watson 4&3
|Hideto Tanihara beat Paul Casey 2&1
|Bill Haas beat Kevin Na 1 UP
|Jon Rahm beat Charles Howell 6&4
|Alex Noren beat Brooks Koepka 3&1