World Match Play: England's Ross Fisher is knocked out in quarter-finals

Fisher had beaten American Bubba Watson in their last-16 match earlier on Saturday

England's Ross Fisher suffered defeat in the World Golf Championship Match Play quarter-finals in Texas.

The 36-year-old was beaten 4&2 by Japanese 38-year-old Hideto Tanihara, having earlier defeated Bubba Watson 4&3 in the last 16.

In the other quarter-finals, Spain's Jon Rahm beat Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark 7&5, while world number one Dustin Johnson beat Swede Alex Noren 3&2.

And Bill Haas beat fellow American Phil Mickelson 2&1 for a semi-final place.

Tanihara, who earlier knocked out England's Paul Casey, goes on to play American Johnson, who is seeking a third straight tournament victory and a clean sweep of WGC events.

In Sunday's other semi-final, exciting 22-year-old prospect Rahm takes on 34-year-old Haas for a chance to claim the £1.28m winner's share.

Full results

Semi-final ties Hideto Tanihara v Dustin Johnson Jon Rahm v Bill Haas

Quarter-final results Dustin Johnson beat Alex Noren 3&2 Bill Haas beat Phil Mickelson 2&1 Jon Rahm beat Soren Kjeldsen 7&5 Hideto Tanihara beat Ross Fisher 4&2