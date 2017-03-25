Kia Classic: World number one Lydia Ko misses the cut

World number one Lydia Ko has only missed the cut once before in her career

Kia Open: Round two leaderboard -9 Kerr (US), -8 Lee (Kor), Martin (US), -6 Jung Hur (Kor), Ernst (US), Stoelting (US), Icher (Fra) Selected others: -3 Nordqvist (Swe), -2 Matthew (Sco), Wie (US), +2 Ko (NZ), Morgan (Wal), +5 Davies (Eng), +7 Reid (Eng)

World number one Lydia Ko missed the cut for only the second time in her career as America's Cristie Kerr opened a one-shot lead at the Kia Classic.

A two-over-par opening round 74 meant the 19-year-old's level-par 72 was not enough to progress to the third round.

England's Mel Reid and Laura Davies, plus Wales' Becky Morgan also missed the cut.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew, 47, is seven shots behind leader Kerr, who won this event in 2015.

"I was in an OK position after halfway then I had a really bad finish, missed two short putts at 16, 17 and obviously three-putting the last," said New Zealand's Ko.

"I can't do anything about it. I tried my best to hopefully put myself in a better position going forward, but I can't do anything about it."

Ko is preparing to defend her title at next week's ANA Inspiration tournament, the first major of the season.