Kia Classic: Catriona Matthew recovers as three share lead in California

Catriona Matthew will bid to win her second major next week

Kia Open: Round one leaderboard -6 Kerr (US), Martin (US), Gee Hun (Kor); -4 Icher (Fra), Lee (Kor), Jutanugarn (Tha), Joo Kim (Kor), Steen (US), Lee (US) Selected others: -3 Nordqvist (Swe); -2 Matthew (Sco) E: Wie (US) +2 Reid (Eng), Morgan (Wal), Ko (NZ); +3 Davies (Eng)

Catriona Matthew shot four birdies in her last eight holes to finish round one of the Kia Classic in contention.

The Scot, 47, began on the back nine and was two over after seven holes but carded a two-under 70 in California.

She is four behind Americans Cristie Kerr and Mo Martin who lead on six under with South Korea's In Gee Hun.

World number one Lydia Ko is two over as she prepares to defend her title at next week's ANA Inspiration tournament, the first major of the season.

England's Mel Reid and Wales' Becky Morgan - who dropped two shots in her final nine holes - are on the same mark as 19-year-old New Zealander Ko.

Four-time-major-winner Laura Davies, 53, is a shot further back on three over.