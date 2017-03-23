World Match Play: Rory McIlroy's hopes still alive after Woodland withdraws

Rory McIlroy lost his match against Soren Kjeldsen

Rory McIlroy's hopes of advancing at the World Golf Championship Match Play remain alive after the withdrawal of his scheduled opponent Gary Woodland.

However, Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen, who beat McIlroy on Wednesday, only needs a half in his match against Argentine Emiliano Grillo to knock out the Northern Irishman.

"Due to a personal family matter, he must withdraw," said a statement.

"We ask that you respect his family's privacy at this time."

The withdrawal of American Woodland, the runner-up two years ago, comes a day after defending champion Jason Day pulled out of the event in Austin, Texas, to spend time with his mother as she undergoes treatment for lung cancer.