World Match Play: Tearful Jason Day pulls out to be with ill mother

Day was three down to Perez when he pulled out of the match

Defending champion Jason Day broke down in tears after withdrawing from the WGC Match Play in Texas to be with his mother who has lung cancer.

The Australian, 29, was three down after six holes of his opening match against Pat Perez when he conceded, prompting speculation that he had suffered another injury.

But Day said he had found it impossible to focus on golf due to his mother Dening's illness.

"It's been very emotional," he said.

"It's been really hard to play golf this year.

"My mum's been here [the United States] for a while and she has lung cancer. At the start of the year she was diagnosed with 12 months to live.

"The diagnosis is much better being over here, she's going into surgery this Friday and it's really hard to even comprehend being on a golf course right now because of what's she going through.

"She had all the tests done in Australia and the docs said she was terminal and she only had 12 months to live and I'm glad I brought her over here because of it."

Former world number one golfer Day, whose father died from lung cancer when he was 12 years old, added: "I've already gone through it once with my dad and I know how it feels and it's hard enough to see another one go through it as well.

"As of now I'm going to try and be back there with my mum for surgery and make sure everything goes right with her.

"Emotionally it's been wearing on me for a while and I know my mum says not to let it get to me but it really has, so I just need some time away with her to make sure that everything goes well because this has been very, very tough for me.

"I'm going to do my best and try and be there the best I can for her because she is the reason that I'm playing golf today.

"I've obviously pulled out this week because of my mum going into surgery to try and get rid of this three or four centimetre mass that's in her lungs. I'm just hoping for a speedy recovery for her and we can get this behind us and she can live a long life."