World Match Play: Rory McIlroy beaten by Soren Kjeldsen in opener

Rory McIlroy (right) was 1 up after after 13 holes before Soren Kjeldsen took command

Rory McIlroy lost to world number 68 Soren Kjeldsen in his opening group match at the World Golf Championship Match Play in Austin, USA.

McIlroy, the world number two, went down 2&1 as Denmark's Kjeldsen sank his fourth birdie in a row on the 17th.

The Northern Irishman must beat Gary Woodland and Emiliano Grillo in his remaining Group Three matches to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

American Woodland defeated Argentina's Grillo 3&2 in their opener.