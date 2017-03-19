Georgia Hall shares third in the World Ladies Championship

Hall, 20, is currently ranked 101st in the world

World Ladies Championship leaderboard: -14 H R Kim (SK), S W Bae (SK); -11 G Hall (Eng), S Lee (SK), M S Kim (SK); -10 J Y Ko (SK) Selected others:-9 J E Lee (SK); -6 K Henry (Sco); -3 F Parker (Eng); -2 F Johnson (Eng) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Georgia Hall finished third in the SGF67 World Ladies Championship in wet conditions in Haikou, China.

The 20-year-old from Bournemouth, in her first European Tour appearance of the 2017 season, finished with a six-under 67 for 11 under overall.

South Korean duo Hae Rym Kim and Seon Woo Bae contested a play-off after both finished on 14 under over three rounds, with the former holding on for victory.

"I played well and my long game was really good," Hall said.

"If I had reached the hole with more of my putts then I might have been in a play-off, but I'm joint third and I'm very happy with that."

Also tied for third were South Korea's Lee So-young and Min Sung Kim.

Scotland's Kylie Henry, 31, finished 13th on six under par.