Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tyrrell Hatton & Matthew Fitzpatrick three off lead

Hatton has finished in the top 10 in two of the three PGA Tour events he has played this season

Arnold Palmer Invitational second-round leaderboard: -11 K Kisner (US), C Hoffman (US); -8 T Hatton (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng), M Leishman (Aus); -7 A Hadwin (Can),L Glover (US) Selected others: -6 R McIlroy (NI); -5 R Fowler, J Rose (Eng), P Casey (Eng); -2 T Fleetwood (Eng), G McDowell (NI); Level I Poulter (Eng), J Day (Aus) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Fitzpatrick are both three shots off the lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hatton made eight birdies and three bogeys in his five-under-par 67, while Fitzpatrick carded a level-par 72.

They are tied with Australia's Marc Leishman (71) at Bay Hill, three shots behind American leaders Charlie Hoffman (71) and Kevin Kisner (68).

Rory McIlroy moved up to a tie for eighth after a seven-under-par 65.

World number three McIlroy scored the joint-lowest round of the day, along with American Rickie Fowler - who moved into a tie for 11th.

The 27-year-old Northern Irishman started the round 11 shots behind overnight leader Hoffman, but five birdies on the back nine moved him up the leaderboard.

"I just played better, held some putts, which was nice to see. I just had to put it all together and I did," McIlroy told the PGA Tour.

"Hopefully I can be in with a shout and then if I get off to a fast start tomorrow, I can be right in there."