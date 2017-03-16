Arnold Palmer Invitational: Matthew Fitzpatrick tied for lead after first round

Matthew Fitzpatrick was part of Europe's 2016 Ryder Cup team

Arnold Palmer Invitational first-round leaderboard: -5 E Grillo (Arg), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -4 L Glover (US), P Casey (Eng), C Hoffman (US); -3 G Chalmers (Aus), R Ruffels (Aus) Selected others:-2 J Day (Aus); -1 J Rose (Eng); Lev I Poulter (Eng), G McDowell (NI); +2 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a first-round 67 to take a share of the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 22-year-old, ranked 30th in the world, birdied three of his last nine holes to end the day on five under par.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo had earlier recovered from two early bogeys to reel off seven birdies in cold conditions to set the clubhouse lead at Bay Hill.

He and Fitzpatrick are one clear of England's Paul Casey, while Rory McIlroy opened with a two-over 74.

The Northern Irishman bogeyed three holes on his back nine, including the 18th, and hit a double bogey on the 11th.

World number two Jason Day made a solid start to the defence of his title with a two-under opening round of 70, as the early players began in near freezing temperatures.

It was only a few degrees above freezing when Day teed off an hour after sunrise

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is being held for the first time since Palmer died last September at the age of 87.

His grandson, PGA Tour player Sam Saunders, finished the opening day on two over par.

World number one Dustin Johnson and fellow major winners Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott are absent, while Masters champion Danny Willett withdrew on Thursday because of illness.