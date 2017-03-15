Muirfield: Rory McIlroy says women ban was 'obscene'

Rory McIlroy watches a shot during practice for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy has continued his criticism of Muirfield despite the club voting to admit women members for the first time this week.

McIlroy slammed Muirfield last year when it was removed as an Open venue after choosing to maintain the ban.

"I still think that it got to this stage is horrendous," said McIlroy.

"We'll go back and play the Open because they'll let women members in, but every time I go I won't have a great taste in my mouth."

Members at the privately owned golf club voted 80.2% in favour of updating its membership policy on Tuesday.

World number three in action

Four-time major winner McIlroy was speaking on Wednesday ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitation at Bay Hill.

"I mean, in this day and age, where you've got women that are leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state and not be able to join a golf course - I mean, it's obscene.

"It's ridiculous. So they sort of saw sense."

On the nearly 20% who voted to maintain the ban, McIlroy said: "It's horrendous. I mean, I just don't get it.

"So anyway, we'll go back there for the Open Championship at some point and I won't be having many cups of tea with the members afterwards."

There was a more positive response from Masters champion Danny Willett, who described Tuesday's vote as a "great thing".