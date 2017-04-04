Masters quiz: What did former champions serve at their champions dinner?

Danny Willett's menu has a distinctive Yorkshire flavour. "Champions dinner by Yorkshire", the reigning champion tweeted

It's a tradition dating back to 1952, started by two-time Masters winner Ben Hogan.

Each year the defending Masters champion selects the menu for the Champions Dinner, an exclusive event only attended by previous Green Jacket winners, on the Tuesday before the tournament, which begins this year on Thursday, 6 April.

England's Danny Willett, who won last year's opening major of the year, promised to include Yorkshire pudding and the Sheffield golfer will also be treating his fellow champions to cottage pie, roast beef and local favourite, Henderson's Relish.

But what have other champions chosen over the years?