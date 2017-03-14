Masters 2017: BBC extends broadcast deal by two years

England's Danny Willett won the 2016 Masters

The BBC has agreed a two-year extension to its deal to broadcast the Masters.

The new deal includes highlights of the opening two rounds of the tournament, as well as live coverage of the decisive Saturday and Sunday rounds.

Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live sports extra will feature live commentary of all four days of the first major of the year from Augusta National Golf Club.

This year's tournament is from 6-9 April and the action can be accessed on PC, tablet, mobile and connected TV.

The audience can access four digital feeds from Amen Corner, holes 15 and 16, featured groups and the driving range.

This is the 50th year the BBC has been broadcasting the major.

"We're extremely proud of our partnership with the Masters Tournament, and this new deal highlights our longstanding commitment to bringing world-class golf to the widest possible audience on free-to-air TV, " said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"In addition, our radio and digital offerings will bring audiences closer to the action than ever before. The Masters remains one of the standout events on the sporting calendar, bringing together the world's best players in a truly unique setting."