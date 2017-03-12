Indian Open: SSP Chawrasia makes history with seven-shot title defence

Chawrasia was runner-up in the Indian Open four times before his win last year

Indian Open final leaderboard -10 SSP Chawrasia (Ind); -3 G Green (Mal); -2 S Jamieson (Sco), M Manassero (It); -1 R Cabrera-Bello (Sp), A Lahiri (Ind), C Pigem (Sp) Selected others: Level M Hoey (NI) +3 J Smith (Eng); +6 S Gallacher (Sco); +14 N Colsaerts (Bel)

SSP Chawrasia retained the Indian Open with a comfortable seven-stroke victory at the Indian Open in New Delhi.

The 38-year-old Indian began the final day at the DLF Golf and Country Club with a two-shot lead and carded a final round of 71 to close on 10 under par.

World number 258 Chawrasia is the first Indian player to retain a European Tour event and it is his fourth Tour title.

Scotsman Scott Jamieson shared third place on two under, with only seven men finishing the tournament under par.

Northern Ireland's Michael Hoey carded a disappointing final round of 75 to finish in a tie for eighth position.

Hoey, who lost his European Tour playing card last year, had posted three consecutive rounds of 71 to lie two off the lead going into day four but ended the tournament on level par.