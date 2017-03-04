Scott Jamieson and Alex Bjork still leading the way in South Africa

Scott Jamieson maintained his fine form in the third round at Pretoria Country Club

Tshwane Open leaderboard after round three: -13 S Jamieson (Sco), A Bjork (Swe); -12 J Campillo (Esp), D Burmester (Rsa); -11 M Korhonen (Fin); -10 J Morrison (Eng), P Karmis (Rsa), B Eccles (Aus), T Aiken (Rsa),O Fisher (Eng); -9 P Uihlein (US), Z Lombard (Rsa) Selected others: -8 M Warren (Sco); -7 R McGowan (Eng), -6 J Smith (Eng), S Webster (Eng), D Stewart (Sco), R Ramsay (Sco); -4 J Donaldson (Wal), M Southgate (Eng), L Slattery (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco), S Dyson (Eng), D Brooks (Eng). Full leaderboard (external site)

Scotland's Scott Jamieson and Sweden's Alexander Bjork remain locked together at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the Tswhane Open in South Africa.

Having started the day on 10 under, both carded rounds of 68 at Pretoria Country Club to reach 13 under.

Local favourite Dean Burmester and Spain's Jorge Campillo are on 12 under.

Finland's Mikko Korhonen is on 11 under, with England's Oliver Fisher and James Morrison a stroke further back.

Fisher, who only made the halfway cut with a shot to spare, produced the round of the day with nine birdies and no bogeys in a superb 62, which lifted him 43 places up the leaderboard.

Bjork quietly confident

Swedish rookie Bjork, who is playing in just his ninth European Tour event, said: "I'm very pleased with my position, it was a solid round.

"I've been in this position a few times on the Challenge Tour, but it's bigger here - more people, more television and everything - so I'm interested to see how I handle it (on Sunday). It's going to be a lot of fun to play."

Jamieson, 33, whose round included five birdies and two bogies, added: "Yet again I was really good tee to green but I felt as if I left quite a few out there on the greens.

"I wasn't at my best there but Sunday is another day and I have a chance of winning."